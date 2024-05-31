World No Tobacco Day: Schools in Kashmir to observe ‘No Bag Day’ today

Srinagar May 30: All schools across Kashmir will observe ‘No Bag Day’ on ‘World No Tobacco Day’ held on May 31 to discourage tobacco use as J&K faces a huge tobacco burden and is the 6th highest consumer of tobacco use in the country.

Earlier, on the directions of Secretary H&ME Department, a meeting was held with Director Health Services Kashmir and Director School Education after which it was decided that 31 May 2024 would be observed as ‘No Bag Day’ in educational institutions across the valley.

Officials said that the Education Department has announced various activities including rallies, debates, competitions, pledge ceremonies and other activities and the whole day will be dedicated to tobacco control.

Dr Mir Mushtaq, State Nodal Officer (Kashmir Division), National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), said as part of ongoing efforts to promote a tobacco-free future, the DHSK have proposed to the government that May 31 should be declared as ‘no bag day’ every year and a file has been moved to H&ME department for formal orders.

He said the Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, would organize activities to enhance awareness and foster a healthier environment for students.

“On 31 May, recognized globally as World No Tobacco Day, will be ‘No Bag Day’ across all schools. This day will create awareness programs on dangers of tobacco use,” he said.

“A day without academic pressure will allow students to engage more freely in extracurricular activities, and they can learn about healthy lifestyles in a relaxed setting which will contribute to their physical and mental well-being,” the Nodal Officer said.

The main aim of the initiative is to leverage the observance of World No Tobacco Day by educating young minds about the adverse effects of tobacco.

“During the activities we will involve parents, teachers and the community in collaborative efforts to support tobacco control initiatives,” he said.

The health and school education department will stress on the importance of physical fitness as a preventive measure against tobacco use.

“We will encourage students to take a pledge against tobacco use and participate in signature campaigns to advocate for a tobacco-free environment,” he said.

The Health Department Kashmir has already installed signages in order to implement Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) guidelines in schools to prevent tobacco use.

“We firmly believe that this initiative will not only create a long-lasting impact on the minds of young individuals but also significantly contribute to our mission of tobacco- free Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Mushtaq said.

J&K is going through a silent epidemic of tobacco burden and is the 6th highest consumer of tobacco use in the country as over 20 percent of the population is indulging in tobacco consumption, which is very high.

As per National Health Survey, J&K is sixth highest in the country after North Eastern States like Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram in terms of tobacco consumption.

As per the NHS figures, the prevalence of tobacco in Kashmir includes Kupwara 56 percent, Shopian 52 percent, Anantnag and Bandipora 49 percent, Budgam 48, Pulwama 44, Ganderbal 42, Baramulla and Kulgam 41 percent and Srinagar 38 percent.

Notably, in 2021, a survey conducted by the Union Health Ministry revealed that Kashmir spends a whopping Rs 600 cr on the purchase of tobacco products annually with Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla districts topping the numbers.

by R Singh • 2022 • Cited by 2 — It states that bans on sale within 100 yards of educational institutes will be effective in reducing tobacco risk in high school students. It …