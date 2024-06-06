‘World Environment Day’: Paras health Sgr urges proper waste mgmt to combat vector-borne diseases

Srinagar, Jun 05:: Paras Health, a leading multispecialty hospital in Srinagar, emphasizes the importance of proper waste management in preventing vector-borne diseases. In light of World Environment Day, the hospital released guidelines to educate the public on minimizing breeding grounds for disease vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents.

Improper waste disposal creates environments conducive to vector proliferation, leading to diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

According to Dr. Masood Tanvir, Director internal medicine at Paras Health Srinagar, following preventive measures should be observed to minimize vector breeding:

Dos:

Proper Waste Segregation, Timely Waste Disposal, Maintain Clean Surroundings, Use of Covered Bins, Community Participation, Use mosquito repellents and nets; wear long-sleeved clothing, especially at night, to reduce mosquito bites.

Don’ts:

Avoid Littering, Do Not Burn Waste, Avoid Stagnant Water, Do Not Ignore Leaks, Avoid Unhygienic Practices, Proper waste management is crucial for controlling the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Dr. Masood Tanvir further said, “Effective waste management is crucial in controlling the spread of vector-borne diseases. By adopting these dos and don’ts, a healthier environment can be created where people are protected from the threats posed by these diseases. Paras Health is committed to supporting the community in these efforts and encourages everyone to take proactive steps to ensure proper waste management.”