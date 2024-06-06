City

‘World Environment Day’: Paras health Sgr urges proper waste mgmt to combat vector-borne diseases

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 05:: Paras Health, a leading multispecialty hospital in Srinagar, emphasizes the importance of proper waste management in preventing vector-borne diseases. In light of World Environment Day, the hospital released guidelines to educate the public on minimizing breeding grounds for disease vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents.
Improper waste disposal creates environments conducive to vector proliferation, leading to diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
According to Dr. Masood Tanvir, Director internal medicine at Paras Health Srinagar, following preventive measures should be observed to minimize vector breeding:
Dos:
Proper Waste Segregation, Timely Waste Disposal, Maintain Clean Surroundings, Use of Covered Bins, Community Participation, Use mosquito repellents and nets; wear long-sleeved clothing, especially at night, to reduce mosquito bites.
Don’ts:
Avoid Littering, Do Not Burn Waste, Avoid Stagnant Water, Do Not Ignore Leaks, Avoid Unhygienic Practices, Proper waste management is crucial for controlling the spread of vector-borne diseases.
Dr. Masood Tanvir further said, “Effective waste management is crucial in controlling the spread of vector-borne diseases. By adopting these dos and don’ts, a healthier environment can be created where people are protected from the threats posed by these diseases. Paras Health is committed to supporting the community in these efforts and encourages everyone to take proactive steps to ensure proper waste management.”

You Might Also Like

Protest in GMC Sgr over blasphemous display picture by non-local student

University of Kashmir secures 2nd spot in National Round of RBI Policy challenge 2023

Police attaches illegally acquired property in a narcotics case in Srinagar

Minor fire incident occurs at Govt Chest Disease Hospital, Dalgate, Srinagar

NIT Srinagar organizes annual cross-country run,250 participated

Share This Article
Previous Article AICTE Doctoral Fellowship (ADF) Scheme 2024-25 launched
Next Article Srinagar-Leh highway sans basic trauma care facilities
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gulmarg’s century-old Shiv temple gutted
Kashmir
SANJY – 2024: Director Health visits semi-permanent hospital at Batlal camp
Kashmir
SED launches 7-day summer camp to promote healthy lifestyles
Kashmir
Srinagar-Leh highway sans basic trauma care facilities
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.