“Worked for development, known for sympathy,” recalls friend of former Sarpanch killed in Shopian terror attack

Waseem Ahmad, a friend of the former Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, said they were at home when the learned about the incident.

Ahmad also said that the deceased was known for his sympathy and worked for the development of the area.

“We were staying at the home. Suddenly, a call came informing me about the Sarpanch incident. He is the only Sarpanch who left behind a name in terms of the development. He was known for his sympathy as well as empathy,” Waseem Ahmad, a friend of Sheikh, told ANI.

“I have seen many sarpanches. God knows why he was killed. It is very sad news,” Ahmad added.

Irfan Ahmad Sheikh, Kin of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh said, ” Around 10 pm, we heard the sound of shooting but we had no idea who it was and from where the sound came from. After 10-15 minutes, his mother said that somebody shot her son. We don’t know from where the shooter came and where he went. After 10-15 minutes, Police and Army came here and we took him (Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh) to the hospital, the doctor declared him dead…”

The latest terror attack came days ahead of the polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency scheduled for May 25.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the killing of party leader and former Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Shopian district by terrorists on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased.

“We strongly condemn the killing of ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in Heerpora, Shopian, by terrorists today (Saturday),” J-K BJP Media Cell in-charge Sajid Yousuf Shah said in a post on X.

“He was a brave soldier of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP firmly stands with the family of Aijaz Ahmad, who lost his life in this terror attack,” he added.

Former JK Chief Minister and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah said there was a need for an investigation into the death of the former Sarpanch.

“Terrorism still exists here…no matter which party member he (BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh) belonged to, targeting somebody, this needs to be investigated whether he was killed by terrorists or people here…before pointing fingers at somebody, it needs to be investigated fast…tourists were also attacked in Pahalgam…this is a tragedy, it is affecting our tourism industry,” Abdullah said.

According to police, terrorists fired upon Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh at Heerpora in Shopian district late on Saturday night. He was evacuated and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“BJP leader and ex-Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian,” IGP Kashmir had said. (ANI)