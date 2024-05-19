Breaking

Jamat-e-Islami Spokesperson involved in several crimes surrenders before Srinagar Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that former Jamat-e-Islami spokesperson involved in conspiracy & many other crimes including anti-national slogans, attempt of jail break etc surrendered before Police in Srinagar.

A Police spokesperson said that the accused person namely Ali Mohd Lone @ Advocate Zahid Ali son of Habibullah Lone resident of Nihama Pulwama, who was involved in Case FIR No. 19/2019 under section 13 UAP Act and 147, 148, 149, 336, 332, 427, 307, 435, 436, 120, 225 RPC of Police Station Rainawari, surrendered before the concerned Police Station and has been arrested in the instant case on 16/05/2024.

According to police spokesman, the said accused was involved in conspiracy and commission of crimes involving arson, rioting, an attempt to jailbreak, raising anti-national slogans and stone pelting in Srinagar Central Jail in 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Mohd Lone was the spokesperson of the banned organization Jamat-e-Islami, he said.

