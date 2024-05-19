Uncategorized

BJP Kashmir Unit protests over terrorist attacks in South Kashmir

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

BJP Kashmir Unit on Sunday held a protest in Srinagar against the killing of party worker in Shopian and another attack on tourists in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district.

BJP workers led by spokesperson Altaf Thakur held a protest march at party’s Srinagar headquarter against the back to back terrorist strikes in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag. The protestors were holding placards, displaying slogans against Pakistan and innocent killing.

They demanded strict action against the terrorists involved in the killing of former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh of Herpora Shopian and injuring two tourists in Pahalgam Anantnag. (KNS)

You Might Also Like

Terrorism will be rooted-out completely in Modi’s next five-year term: Sunil Sharma

“Those who indulged in Kashmir killings will be strongly responded,” says Anurag Thakur

Three youth injured in Knife stabbing incident during NC rally in Poonch

LG Sinha condemns twin terror attacks in South Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah demands international investigation agencies probe in recent killings in Kashmir

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “After PM Modi is re-elected for third term, within six months PoK will become part of India”: CM Yogi Adityanath
Next Article Terrorism will be rooted-out completely in Modi’s next five-year term: Sunil Sharma
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“After PM Modi is re-elected for third term, within six months PoK will become part of India”: CM Yogi Adityanath
Breaking
All arrangements ensured for polling in Kargil: Officials
Breaking
BJP leader alleges Pak hand in terror attack on tourist couple
Breaking
Jamat-e-Islami Spokesperson involved in several crimes surrenders before Srinagar Police
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.