BJP Kashmir Unit protests over terrorist attacks in South Kashmir

BJP Kashmir Unit on Sunday held a protest in Srinagar against the killing of party worker in Shopian and another attack on tourists in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district.

BJP workers led by spokesperson Altaf Thakur held a protest march at party’s Srinagar headquarter against the back to back terrorist strikes in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag. The protestors were holding placards, displaying slogans against Pakistan and innocent killing.

They demanded strict action against the terrorists involved in the killing of former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh of Herpora Shopian and injuring two tourists in Pahalgam Anantnag. (KNS)