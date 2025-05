Three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an operation in Nadar Lorgam area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A top police officer told GNS that three JeM terrorists have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Nadar Lorgam area.

The identity is being ascertained, further details will be shared later, the officer added.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Nadar Lorgam.(GNS)