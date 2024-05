A 28 year old woman died due to electric Shock in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting an official news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that that a woman died of electric shock after she accidentally came in contact with a live wire at her home.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rafiqa Bano (28), wife of Showkat Ahmad dar, of Zadoo Mohala Nowgam.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard.