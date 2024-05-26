Breaking

SSP Reasi dismisses Police official involved in drug trafficking case

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

For prolonged unauthorised absence from duties, 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲, (𝗦𝗦𝗣) 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶, 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮-𝗜𝗣𝗦 dismissed one Selection Grade Constable Tariq Hussain Shah No. 439/Rsi, who was also involved in drug trafficking case under FIR No. 53/2023 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act of P/S Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Final show cause Notice vide No. Estt/Notice/2023/18475-81 was issued by District Police HQ on 05.04.2023. The delinquent official was issued multiple notices but he failed to report back.

SSP Reasi in detailed factual report observed that the charges of violation of police rules and regulations, absenteeism, grave misconduct, indiscipline and negligence proved against the above named official making him completely unfit to serve the Police department.

The stern departmental action of dismissal has been taken after the delinquent cop didn’t pay heed to series of signals, attendance notices and show cause notices which were served upon him, which were also published in newspapers.

