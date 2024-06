A woman died in a road accident in Razwan area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Quoting an official news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an accident took place in Razwan Budgam when a truck bearing registration number Jk03F-5211 hit one pedestrian lady namely Khalida Ali Mohd Ganaie resident of Razwan Budgam, resulting in critical injuries to her.

They said that the Injured lady was shifted to District Hospital Budgam for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead.