Three gold theft cases solved in Ganderbal, five accused arrested: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said to have solved three gold theft cases by arresting five accused persons and recovered stolen cash/golden items worth Rs Lakhs in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 18-04-2024, Police Station Lar recieved a written compliant from one person namely Farhad Yousuf S/O Syed Yousuf R/O Yarmuqam mentioning therein that some unknown persons entered his house during the intervening night of 17/18-04-2024 and stolen some Gold items & Cash. In this regard, Case FIR No.16/2024, under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Lar & further investigation taken up.”

“Further, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS under the supervision of Shri Gh Hassan-JKPS Hqr’s Ganderbal, a special Police Team led by SHO PS Lar was constituted to nab the culprits involved in the theft. During the course of investigation and with the help of technical evidences & CCTV footage, some prime suspects were summoned at PS Lar. During questioning, 02 accused suspects namely Tariq Ahmad Rather S/O Gh Mohd Rather R/O Khan Mohalla Pati Takanwari & Manzoor Ahmad Chopan S/O Gh Mohd Chopan R/O Larson Ganderbal confessed to the commission of the crime”, he said.

However, during further investigation in the instant case, the duo revealed that they and their Gang who had fled to Kargil are also involved in 02 more theft Cases viz, FIR No.s 13 & 17 of 2024 registered at PS Lar. Accordingly, Police Party was dispatched to Kargil and 03 more Accused Persons namely Sheraz Ahmad Guroo @ Sheru S/O Mohd Shafi Guroo R/O Gaad Hanjimohalla Gund Roashan, Showket Ahmad Saad @ Veeru S/O Gul Saad R/O Narayan Bagh Shadipora & one juvenile (Name Withheld) were apprehended and Stolen Cash & Gold Items worth lakhs were recovered from their possession.

The details of recoveries in the aforementioned Cases is as under:-

01. Cash= Rs.10000/-

02. Gold Rings= 07 No.s

03. Earrings Gold (Jumka)= 04 No.s

04. Earings Gold (Baali)= 08 No.s

05. Gold Broach =01 No.

06. Ear Tops Gold =02 No.s

07. Earrings= 02 No.s

Further investigation in the instant Cases is going on and more Recoveries and Arrests are expected.

J&K Police District Ganderbal is committed to eliminate the Social Crimes from the society. Respectable Citizens are requested to share information with J&K Police regarding Anti Social Activities in their neighborhood.