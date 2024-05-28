Woman among two drug peddlers arrested in Budgam: Police

In continuation of its steadfast efforts towards eradication of drug menace from the society, Police on Tuesday have arrested 02 drug Peddlers and recovered Psychotropic substance from their Possession in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, “The Police party of PP Soibugh established a Check Point at Kashka Mohalla Soibugh wherein they noticed two suspicious persons carrying nylon bags. On seeing the Police party, they tried to flee from the spot but they were apprehended tactfully.”

“During their personal search Poppy Straw like substance weighing about 27.100 KGs was recovered from their bag .They were arrested on the spot and were identified as Mohd Shafi Malik S/O Khazir Malik and Zeba Bano W/O Ab Gani Mir, both residents of Kashka Mohalla Soibugh”, he said.

He said that in this regard a case vide FIR No. 187/2024 under section 8/15 NDPS act has been registered in PS Budgam and investigation has been initiated.