Police destroy Poppy cultivation in Baramulla

As a part of persistent efforts to curb the menace of drugs in the society, Police along with civil administration launched a special drive against illegal cultivation of Poppy in villages Gund Khawaja Qasim Pattan & Watergam Kreeri.

The individual’s who were found involved in cultivation of poppy we’re identified as Mohammad Ramzan Dar son of Gh Mustafa resident of GK Qasim Pattan, Manzoor Ahmad Rather son of Ab Hameed, Ab Gani Tantray son of Mohammad Ramzan, Mohd Yousuf Pala son of Ab Jafar, Gh Hussain Rather son of Gh Hassan & Mohd Zaman Rather son of Gh Hassan all residents of Watergam Kreeri.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 181/2024 & 68/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan & Kreeri and investigation has been initiated.