4 Tourists Killed, 3 Injured in Road Mishap in Anantnag

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

At least four tourists were killed and three others injured in a road mishap at Nipora Mir Bazar area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official told that a vehicle carrying tourists from Moga Punjab met with a major accident, resulting in death of four tourists and injuries to three others.

The official identified the deceased as; Sandeep Sharma (28), Romi (26), Jagdish Singh (23) and Gurmeet Singh (23).

Identifying the injured persons as Harchand Singh (34), Ashu (18), and Karanpal (25), the official said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details awaited. (GNS)

 

