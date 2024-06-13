Sports

Inter-school sports events enthusiastically kick off in Budgam

Younis Paray
Budgam, June 12: The Department of Youth Services and Sports has successfully launched various inter-school zonal level sports competitions across the twelve zones of Budgam district, Kashmir. Despite the scorching heat, students are participating with enthusiasm, showcasing their athletic skills under the supervision of the District Youth Sports Officer.
In Beerwah zone, an inter-school volleyball tournament was organized on the synthetic turf of Boys Higher Secondary School. The event was inaugurated by Principal Javid Ahmad Banday, who served as the chief guest. In the inaugural match, the team from Higher Secondary Beerwah triumphed over Mazharul Haq School, setting a competitive tone for the tournament.
Simultaneously, Hardu Panzo zone hosted a cycling event for U-14 and U-17 boys categories. Sheikh Farooq Ahmed, the zone in-charge, flagged off the participants. The young cyclists competed fiercely, with Zahid Khan securing the first position in the U-14 category, followed by Iqbal Hussain and Imran Nazir in second and third places, respectively. In the U-17 category, students from Higher Secondary School Hardu Panzo took the top spot, while High School Bun-Zanigam claimed the second and third positions.
The successful students were awarded certificates and prizes at the end of the events, celebrating their achievements and encouraging continued participation in sports. These competitions highlight the commitment of the Department of Youth Services and Sports to foster athletic talent and sportsmanship among the youth in Budgam district.

 

 

