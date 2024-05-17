“We were going into very dark place”: Kohli looks back at RCB’s winless run

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart batter Virat Kohli opened up about the franchise’s struggle and their return to form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fans.

RCB’s season went off the tracks in April as they ended up suffering five defeats out of the seven games. They spent the majority of the month at the bottom of the table but rose from the ashes winning five games on the trot.

Kohli talked about his mentality during April when the team was tottering for two points in the majority of their matches.

“The month of May has been very good. In April, I thought we were going into a very dark place. We found a ray of sunlight in May. We are glad that we made the fans happy again,” Kohli said in a conversation with Mr Nags.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1791314859935801780

In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli currently leads the race for the orange cap with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and a whopping average of 66.10. His impressive tally is fueled by five fifties and a sole century.

RCB are currently sixth in the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against fourth-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches on Saturday.

To stay in contention for the playoffs, RCB with a net run rate of 0.387 must secure a victory that will help them surpass CSK’s NRR of 0.528.

RCB will back themselves to walk out victorious at their home stadium on Saturday night which could turn out to be the defining game of their season.

After the conclusion of the cash-rich league, Kohli will feature for India in the T20 World Cup. The marquee event will kick off in June in the USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)