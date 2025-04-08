Modi Govt pushing for developed Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Modi govt is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to review development projects in Jammu & Kashmir today.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “The Modi govt is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed J&K. The tireless efforts of PM Narendra Modi are ushering in a new era of prosperity for every citizen through development and welfare initiatives.”

“J&K is accelerating on the path of growth in every sector”, he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from various departments also attended the meeting, which focused on fast-tracking key infrastructure and welfare schemes under central funding.