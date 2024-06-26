We have witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic & roughly 300% YoY increase in foreign tourists: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed ‘J&K Tourism Development Conclave’, organized by J&K Tourism Department, in Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his felicitations to the esteemed members from industry, film, trade and travel management agencies.

He highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration to develop a sustainable tourism model to build J&K as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

“We have witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic and roughly 300% YoY (Year-on-Year) increase in foreign tourists. Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for the tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” the Lt Governor said.

At the Conclave, the Lt Governor shared the impressive strides of J&K’s Tourism sector and emergence of Jammu Kashmir on the global tourism map.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the new era in J&K has created international interest while also encouraging domestic tourists to visit J&K. This transformation is enriching local communities and helping us to build a modern tourism industry,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the increase in domestic tourist arrivals is a testament to the strength and potential of our holistic approach for the development of tourism sector and developing partnership between industry and communities for growth of associated business activities and employment.

The Lt Governor gave valuable suggestions on important segments to boost tourism sector and transform the socio-economic condition of the stakeholders.

He called for collective efforts from experts and industry leaders to explore the potential of adventure, border & heritage tourism, offbeat destinations, golf, bird-watching and agro-tourism in Jammu Kashmir. Destination weddings can also become a key driver for the growth of the tourism sector of Jammu Kashmir, he said.

The Lt Governor emphasised on chalking out a strategic roadmap to facilitate maximum private investment in tourism and hospitality sector.

After decades, Bollywood has returned to the valley. The Competitive Film policy has created a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT. Today, Jammu Kashmir has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers. Experts and our representatives from Film industry must draw a roadmap to realise its full potential, the Lt Governor observed.

We must lead the country by ensuring mandatory quality standards through the quality certification mechanism for facilities and resources in the tourism & hospitality sector, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor provided valuable inputs on brand-building and promotion of J&K’s tourism sector through innovative marketing, IT and digital tools.

In the past few years, we have witnessed unprecedented tourist influx to the UT. Ease of Travel for tourists, high customer value and professional & skilled manpower are some of the areas we must focus on to strengthen this sector, the Lt Governor said.

He called for strategic collaborations of administration, community, travel trade and industry players for value addition and enhancing the experience of tourists.

The Lt Governor emphasized on time bound implementation of suggestions and inputs received from experts and stakeholders during the conclave.

During the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024, the participants will deliberate on strategies, development models and innovative approaches to promote sustainable tourism practices in J&K.

Prominent personalities associated with the film and entertainment industry including Sh Imtiaz Ali, Sh Vishal Bhardwaj, Sh Kabir Khan and Sh Sanjay Suri are attending the conclave.

¬Sh Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Ms Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department, senior officials, industry leaders and various stakeholders were present.