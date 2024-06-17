Bangladesh successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history

Bangladesh created history on Monday by defending the lowest total ever in the ICC T20 World Cup tournaments.

The Bangla Tigers accomplished this record during their side’s T20 World Cup Group D game against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

During the match, while defending a total of 107 runs, Bangladesh managed to skittle out Nepal for just 85 runs in 19.2 overs.

They have managed to outdo the record set by South Africa during this edition of the tournament itself, when they defended a target of 114 runs against Bangladesh and won the game by four runs at New York.

This is also the third-lowest successfully defended total by Test-playing nations in T20Is, with West Indies defending 97 runs against Ireland back in 2014 at Kingston and Zimbabwe managing to defend 106 runs against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2010.

Coming to the match, Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl first.

No batter from Bangladesh managed to touch the 20-run mark, with all-rounder Shakib al Hasan (17) being the top-scorer as they were bundled out for 106 runs in 19.3 overs.

Skipper Rohit Paudel (2/20), Sandeep Lamicchane (2/17), Dipendra Singh (2/22) and Sompal Kami (2/10) took two wickets each for Nepal.

In the run-chase, wickets kept falling for Nepal at regular intervals. Kushal Malla (27 in 40 balls, with a four and six) and Dipendra Singh Airee (25 in 31 balls, with two fours and a six) tried to put up a fight with a 52-run stand for the sixth wicket, but Nepal could score only 85 runs in 19.2 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (4/7) and Taskin Ahmed (3/7) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

Tanzim took home the ‘Player of the Match’ honours.

Bangladesh secured the final Super Eight spot, ending the Group D second with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. Nepal end at the bottom of the points table, with zero wins and three losses. They have one no-result game and one point because of that. (ANI)