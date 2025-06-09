BreakingKashmir

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir Parts

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Highlights

    According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to facilitate Branch cutting/ Pruning of trees coming under the alignment of 33 KV Lines, shutdown of several 33 KV lines shall be observed due to which numerous 33/11KV Receiving Stations shall remain off while power supply to various areas will be affected.

    In this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Wanpoh Qazigund line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Mirbazar, Vessu, Qazigund, Kund & Chowgam shall remain off while power supply to Mir Bazar, Vessu, Kund, Qazigund and adjoining areas area will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 10 June, 2025.

    Also, the shutdown of 33KV Qazigund Kund Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Qazigund, Kund & Chowgam shall remain off while power supply to Qazigund , kund , YK Pora, Khargund and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 12 & 16 June, 2025.

    Further, the shutdown of 33KV Kulgam DH Pora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Rambhama, DH Pora & Nagam shall remain off while power supply to DH Pora , Nagam, Rambhama and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 19 June, 2025.

    Likewise, the shutdown of 33KV Kulgam Devsar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ashmuji, Kilam, Chumbgund & Devsar shall remain off while power supply to Ashuji, Kilam, Devsar and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 17 June, 2025.

