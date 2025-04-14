“Want Supreme Court to adjudicate”: CM Omar Abdullah questions Waqf Act’s secular credentials

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday questioned the secular credentials of the Waqf Act and argued that the Act targets one religion, contradicting India’s secular principles.

He emphasised the importance of equal treatment for all religions and awaited the Supreme Court’s adjudication.

CM Omar also said that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf Act.

“My party has already filed a petition in front of the Supreme Court. Now leave it to the judges. We are among a number of organisations that have approached the Supreme Court to look at this. Let them take a look at it. We believe that this piece of legislation has targeted one particular religion. We are supposed to be a secular state. All religions are supposed to be treated equally. We believe that we have a right to be treated equally. We want the Supreme Court to adjudicate on this. Now we will wait…,” he told reporters, explaining the position of the ruling party on the Waqf Act.

According to JKNC, the writ petition was filed on April 11 on the “directions” of Party President Farooq Abdullah and in the “interest of the minorities of India.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8 (Tuesday). After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed by Parliament and has received the President’s assent. The Act amends the Waqf Act, 1995, allowing the government to regulate Waqf properties and settle related disputes. It aims to improve Waqf board efficiency, update Waqf definitions, streamline registration, and boost the use of technology in record management.

Meanwhile, other organizations have also approached the Supreme Court, raising similar concerns about the Act’s implications.

The opposition is criticising the implementation of the act, and several petitions filed in the Supreme Court have challenged it.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, MP and President of the Azad Samaj Party Chandra Shekhar Azad, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq, President of the Islamic cleric’s body Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani, Kerala Sunni scholars’ body Samastha Kerala Jamiatul Ulema, Social Democratic Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, and NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights have already approached the top court against the Act. (ANI)