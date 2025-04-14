Breaking

Farooq Abdullah’s Support to speaker on Waqf Bill discussion a Mockery: Sajad Lone

"NC Sabotaged Waqf Bill discussion to Make BJP Happy"

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone today expressed his lack of surprise regarding Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s recent statement supporting the Assembly Speaker’s decision to disallow discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In his media interaction, Lone highlighted what he described as inconsistencies in National Conference’s approach to the controversial legislation.

“They have 50 MLAs, the Speaker belongs to their party—I fail to understand against whom they were protesting against and raising concerns within the Assembly. And now Farooq Abdullah comes out in support of the Speaker. This is a tremendous mockery,” Lone stated.

Furthermore, Lone emphasized that a historic opportunity was missed to either pass a resolution or atleast conduct a meaningful discussion on the contentious Waqf Bill.

“It could have sent a powerful message from the only Muslim-majority province in the country but instead it appeared as though NC was fighting against itself merely to sabotage the discussion and to appease New Delhi,” he remarked.

When questioned about NC’s plans to challenge the Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court, PC President noted that while courts will adjudicate according to legal principles, the emotional appeal that could have been conveyed through the Assembly has been squandered.

“As a sole Muslim-majority province, our collective voice would have carried significant weight, but now even if thousands of individuals approach the court separately, the matter will be decided purely on legal grounds rather than reflecting the sentiments of the people. This situation has arisen because NC wanted to please BJP MLAs,” Lone concluded.

You Might Also Like

“Terror-free J&K”: Amit Shah vows to provide full resources; pushes area domination, zero terror plan

Kulgam Cyber Cell recovers Rs 11 lakh in Online financial fraud, returns 30 Stolen Smartphones

CS reviews implementation of the projects under HADP

217 drug peddlers held in Baramulla during first 5 months of 2023: Police

Rajnath Singh e-inaugurates BSB Maitri Setu Ramban

Share This Article
Previous Article “Want Supreme Court to adjudicate”: CM Omar Abdullah questions Waqf Act’s secular credentials
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Want Supreme Court to adjudicate”: CM Omar Abdullah questions Waqf Act’s secular credentials
Breaking
Drug peddler arrested with contraband substance worth lakhs in Kulgam
Breaking
BJP pays glowing tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar across Kashmir valley
Breaking
China’s major ports stall as US tariff hike to 145% disrupts trade flow, factories halt production
Breaking