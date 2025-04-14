Drug peddler arrested with contraband substance worth lakhs in Kulgam

In its sustained efforts to root out the menace of drugs from the society, Police arrested drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance worth lakhs from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that acting on specific information, a police party of Police Station Kulgam alongwith Executive Magistrate Kulgam raided the suspected spot at village Arreh near Islamia Hanfia Institute and apprehended one person. During search, 471 grams of Heroin-like substance valuing in lakhs were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Irfan Ahmad Raina son of Mushtaq Ahmad resident of Arreh, Kulgam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a Case vide FIR No. 34/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam and further investigation is going on.

Police remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse and trafficking and urges the general public to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling or other anti-social activities in their areas.