VSK shall transform, improvise education system in J&K: DSEK

Srinagar, June 02: With an unflinching determination to improve content creation and vetting that will be used for Vidya Shiksha Kendra’s operationalization, two day workshop organised by the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha, at Govt. Girls HSS Kothibagh Srinagar concluded.

The workshop was inaugurated by the *Tassaduq Hussain, (JKAS) Director School Education Kashmir, where in Chief Accounts Officer, SmS Rameez Khan,* Principal Kothibagh Nustrat Bukhari, Field Officer, Minhaj Matoo, Coordinator SmS Mohad Tassaduq remain present. Dr. Imran Bukhari, Asst. coordinator, presented the welcome address.

Director School Education Tassaduq Hussain, in his key note address, firstly accentuated on the objective of the workshop and said that we must keep up with technological changes in the Education system, so that better learning platforms could be made available to the Children of J&K.

He focused on the responsibility for producing excellent instructional content by Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) and informed that all subject matter experts have been drawn from various Institutions, region wise, to keep the Local touch of languages, alive as per the National Education Policy, 2020.

He said that, *the change in the education system, will be made possible by Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), as it will integrate all the platforms to the Digital Platform and shall make the things easy for children of all grades.

He added that the goal of the entire endeavour is to completely operationalize the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which will provide many chances for the distribution of high-quality content to students, children and other stakeholders.

He proceeded on to say that the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) project, which is data-driven, intends to revolutionize the complete Indian educational system. *Capturing data efficiently using “data phygitisation” (digitize data from physical documents like attendance register, marks sheet etc)* which significantly reduces the time from data collection to data entry shall prove a boon for the Education sector.

Using data analytics and educational technology, VSK aims to assess and observe student enrolment and retention rates, learning level advancement, textbook distribution, teacher’s results and school aid, among other critical areas, he emphasized.

Director School Education, further reiterated that, the interest shown by the subject matter experts is evidence of the School Education Department’s continued efforts to transform the educational system and create a propitious environment for students. Use of open-source data standard aligns with the objectives of NEP 2020, which emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in the education system.

He said that, as per the directives of *Adm. Secretary, Dr. Piyush Singla, in Education sector, promoting innovation, flexibility, and data-driven decision-making, making the VSK initiative a key enabler, have been adopted. Innovation Labs are being established across the UT he maintained.

Overall, the workshop underscored the Samagra Shiksha’s dedication to enhancing educational practices by leveraging technology and improving content quality under the leadership of Rakesh Magotra, Project Director Samagra Shiksha,* as collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, signify a strong commitment to educational excellence in the region, he maintained.

Akanksha Ghai, Expert from the Convegenius,* emphasized on the importance of excellent instruction and compelling material being necessary for successful learning at all levels. Highlighting the importance of converting classroom structure to digital platforms which will help to ease the learning process, she said that students can utilize information from around the globe to supplement their learning, ensuring equal access to knowledge for all students globally. It’s about fostering a community of educators who can share ideas, best practices, and support each other in this creative process.

Ishita & her team, from convengenius,* took multiple sessions and with practice sessions, besides focussing on Capacity building of Teachers.