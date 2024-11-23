“Victory of performance politics”: Amit Shah on BJP’s landslide win in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for their efforts that led to the party’s performance in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, as well as bypolls across 15 states.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, is set to form the government in Maharashtra with a landslide victory, while the BJP also achieved the highest vote share in Jharkhand.

In a series of posts on X, Shah highlighted the hard work of BJP leaders and workers, celebrating the results as a testament to the people’s faith in the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah lauded the Mahayuti alliance victory in Maharashtra, saying, “This victory of the Mahayuti alliance is a triumph of the ‘Politics of Performance’ of the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

“The people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement and have once again placed their trust in the legacy, development, and welfare initiatives of the Mahayuti,” he wrote on X.

He also thanked BJP leaders and workers in Maharashtra for their efforts and congratulated party leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, Maharashtra state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CM Eknath Shinde, DyCM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

On the Jharkhand assembly poll results, Shah reiterated the commitment of the PM Modi-led central government to the development and welfare of the state’s tribal population.

“I express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest vote percentage in the state. I also extend my best wishes to all the BJP workers in Jharkhand for their tireless efforts.

Fulfilling the aspirations of the tribal communities and protecting their identity is the BJP’s top priority,” he wrote in another post on X.

“The NDA government at the Centre is committed to the advancement, progress, and preservation of the tribal heritage of the people of Jharkhand. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will continue to work tirelessly in this direction. The BJP will play the role of a constructive opposition in Jharkhand,” he added.

Shah also expressed his gratitude to BJP workers who campaigned across 15 states and 48 constituencies during the bypolls, congratulating NDA candidates who won elections across the country.

“I congratulate all the NDA candidates who won in the by-elections across the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the country is witnessing a beautiful era of development and trust. Whether it’s the Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana or Maharashtra assembly elections, or the by-elections, the NDA’s victory clearly demonstrates the unwavering faith that the people of India have in Modi Ji,” Shah wrote in another post on X.

“These victorious NDA candidates will continue to contribute their utmost in building a developed and self-reliant India,” he added.

In Maharashtra, BJP has won or is ahead in 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 57 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM led the ruling coalition to a convincing victory. The JMM has won or is leading on 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats – Congress 16, RJD on 4 and CPI(ML) two. BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats.

According to the Election Commission data at 8.30 pm, BJP had secured the highest vote share in the state with 33 per cent of the votes (59 lakh 20 thousand votes) in Jharkhand. The JMM stood in second place with 23.4 per cent vote share (41 lakh 82 thousand votes), and Congress in third place with 27 lakh 76 thousand votes.

Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand. This is the first time since the creation of the state that an alliance has won polls after five years in power. (ANI)