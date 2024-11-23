MLA Kulgam reviews Industrial Sector Development in Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 23: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami along with Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, M Afzal Parray today convened a meeting to take review of the industrial sector in Kulgam district at Rest House, Chawalgam.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key officials including the Director of Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Khalid Majeed; General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) Kulgam, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kulgam,

Divisional Manager SICOP, District Lead Bank Manager, Kulgam; Representatives of Employment and Handicrafts/Handloom departments; District Officer, KVIB and representative of KVIC.

The meeting commenced with a briefing from the General Manager, DIC, Kulgam, who provided an overview of the achievements under various schemes run by the Industries & Commerce Department viz. PMEGP, MSME, NCSS, IDS and PM Vishwakarma.

The General Manager also highlighted the challenges faced by the department.

Officials from other line departments also briefed the chair on their achievements and challenges.

During the course of the meeting, Tarigami emphasized the importance of industrialization in the district and stressed the need for its improvement.

He directed that the land allotment process for the Industrial Estates in Kulgam be expedited, with the goal of making these estates functional at the earliest.

Chairman DDC also emphasized on bringing vibrancy in the industries sector for economic growth and employment creation for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored the importance of revitalizing the industries sector to propel economic growth and employment creation.

He stressed upon the officials to identify areas for improvement and implement effective policies, develop infrastructure to support industrial growth and ensure ease of doing business for the aspiring entrepreneurs.

He further stressed that the officials should undertake regular meetings in order to speed up implementation by removing impediments and bottlenecks, if any.

Director of Industries & Commerce assured that efforts would be made to implement all the directions given during the meeting with utmost sincerity and commitment.