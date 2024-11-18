Rajouri Road Accident: Teenager Killed, Another Injured after Motorcycle Collides with Dumper

An eighteen year-old girl was killed while as another one was injured in an accident at Darshan Nagar area of Rajouri district on Monday.

Officials told that a motorcycle collided with a dumper bearing registration number JK11D-8195 at Drashan Nagar Nowshera resulting on spot death of one person and injury to the other.

The deceased has been identified as Shilpa Sharma(18) daughter of Ram Krishan resident of Kalakote and the injured has been identified as Aatish Sharma sob of Sadhu Ram resident of Nonial.

Meanwhile police has registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)