AICTE launches scheme for organizing conferences

New Delhi, June 28: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the Grant for Organizing Conference (GOC) scheme for AICTE approved Institutions.
This scheme provides financial assistance to institutions for organizing conferences in various fields, including Science and Technology, Management, and Hotel Management.
AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam, while launching the scheme, emphasized its primary objective: to bring together academicians and experts from across the country and abroad to share knowledge, experiences, and research findings.
This initiative aims to offer an in-depth analysis of subjects and update the knowledge of participants from academic and research institutions. He announced the extension of scheme in category B to BBA/BCA/BMS colleges also. He said, through this scheme, academia can disseminate and exchange knowledge with industry and other knowledge domains. This scheme will also foster the skill of networking, which is essential for technical and management students.
The GOC scheme is divided into two categories. Category A is for organizing conferences on pre-defined themes announced by AICTE. Under this category, AICTE will grant one-third of the total expenditure incurred on organizing the conference, up to a maximum of rupees 3 lakh. Category B is for conferences proposed by institutions in emerging areas, core engineering, technical disciplines, management, hotel management, as well as multi-disciplinary, inter-disciplinary, cross-disciplinary, and trans-disciplinary areas. For these conferences, AICTE will grant one-third of the total expenditure incurred, up to a maximum of rupees 2 lakh.
Applications for the GOC scheme are invited throughout the year. Interested institutes must apply through GOC portal and submit their applications at least 8 months prior to the date of the conference. For more details and eligibility criteria, please visit the AICTE website.

 

