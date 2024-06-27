Two women killed in Sonamarg road accident

Two women were killed after being struck by a speeding Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK01AS/4824 in Gagangeer Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Zarifa Bano, wife of Nisar Ahmad Mir, and Sabreena, wife of Ajaz Ahmed, both residents of Gagangeer.

The collision resulted in severe injuries, and despite being rushed to the Primary Health Center in Kullan, both women succumbed to their injuries.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police promptly registering a case against the driver of the Tata Mobile. The driver was apprehended shortly after the incident. The tragic news has deeply affected the community, leaving them in mourning over the untimely loss of two cherished members.