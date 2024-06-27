Breaking

Two women killed in Sonamarg road accident

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Two women were killed after being struck by a speeding Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK01AS/4824 in Gagangeer Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Zarifa Bano, wife of Nisar Ahmad Mir, and Sabreena, wife of Ajaz Ahmed, both residents of Gagangeer.

The collision resulted in severe injuries, and despite being rushed to the Primary Health Center in Kullan, both women succumbed to their injuries.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with police promptly registering a case against the driver of the Tata Mobile. The driver was apprehended shortly after the incident. The tragic news has deeply affected the community, leaving them in mourning over the untimely loss of two cherished members.

You Might Also Like

Elaborate security arrangements in place for peaceful Amarnath Yatra: DGP R R Swain

SW monsoon arrives in Jammu, to advance in remaining parts of J&K in 2-3 days: MeT

T20 WC: England win toss, put India to bat first in semi-final clash of heavyweights

LG Manoj Sinha to inaugurate 2-day National Conference on RASE-2024 at NIT Srinagar

Kulgam Police along with CAPF Conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Share This Article
Previous Article SW monsoon arrives in Jammu, to advance in remaining parts of J&K in 2-3 days: MeT
Next Article Elaborate security arrangements in place for peaceful Amarnath Yatra: DGP R R Swain
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

T20 WC: India’s semi-final clash against defending champions England delayed due to rain
Breaking
Police attaches illegal properties worth Rs 22 Lacs of notorious drug peddler in Baramulla
Breaking
J&K Stands Number two in PM Vishwakarma training
Breaking
ADGP Jammu visits GMC Doda; enquires about health of Police Personnel injured in Encounter
Breaking