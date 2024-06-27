Breaking

SW monsoon arrives in Jammu, to advance in remaining parts of J&K in 2-3 days: MeT

The southwest monsoon has finally hit Jammu and adjoining areas, weatherman said on Thursday.

“There was light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu Division (Udhampur 30.5 mm, Kathua 35 mm, Katra 28.1 mm),” a meteorological department official said here, adding, “As per rainfall pattern and easterly wind flow, SW monsoon has finally onset over Jammu and adjoining areas. Conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 2-3 days.”

Regarding forecast till June 30, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu division towards late night and early morning and light rain at few places of Kashmir Division.

From July 1-5, he said, there would be gradual rise in rainfall intensity from 2nd July onwards with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places. He said heavy showers at few places for brief period can’t be ruled out.(GNS)

