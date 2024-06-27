Breaking

Elaborate security arrangements in place for peaceful Amarnath Yatra: DGP R R Swain

Reasi, Jun 13 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain speaks to the media on the recent multiple terror attacks in J&K, at Katra in Reasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Thursday said that comprehensive security measures are in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Swain said that a detailed security plan has been implemented, covering camp security, route security, and convoy security. “We have also ensured lodgment and langar security, along with access control and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) to ensure a peaceful and safe yatra. We have not only addressed security contingencies but have also considered non-security contingencies,” he added.

The police chief said that a cut-off timing has been established to ensure effective traffic management.

“We urge everyone to adhere to the cut-off timings. Yatris and common people may face some inconvenience, but when it comes to security, life, and property, we can endure the suffering but cannot afford the loss of life,” he stated.

Regarding the recent encounter in Doda where three militants were killed, DGP termed it as a big success. “We have already said that we will win this war. There may be minor losses, but the public and every security agency are ready, and we will defeat them,” he added. (KNS)

