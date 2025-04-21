Breaking

Tulip Garden to be closed for public from April-24

1 Min Read
Srinagar, Apr 05 (ANI): Visitors walk past the blooming tulips at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, which opened on March 23 in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Authorities on Monday decided to close the Tulip Garden Srinagar for public from April-24.

An official told that as the Tulip bloom is almost over, the garden will be closed from 24-April-2025.

The garden, which is located at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range was opened for tourists on March 26 this year.

During this period, tourists from different parts of the country thronged to the garden to witness Tulip blooms.

An official said with the end of the Tulip season, the authorities have decided to close the garden for general public from 24 April—(KNO)

