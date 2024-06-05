Breaking

Police destroy poppy cultivation in Baramulla

RK Online Desk
As a part of persistent efforts to curb the menace of drugs in the society, Police along with civil administration launched a special drive against illegal cultivation of Poppy in village Palpora Pattan.

The individual involved in cultivation of poppy has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Late Mohd Subhan Dar resident of Palpora Pattan.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.

General public have appreciated the action of the police and civil administration and has urged to continue this drive in other areas also. J&K Police appeals to the public to extend their cooperation in this drive against drug abuse.

