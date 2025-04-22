Trying our best to restore National Highway soon, says CM Omar Abdullah; “Langar to provide food to people”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said efforts are on to restore the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that was damaged in landslides and floods caused by heavy rain and that arrangements have been made for providing food and water to those affected.

Restoration and clearance work are underway in Ramban after the devastation caused by flash floods on April 20..

“… I have not been able to go to Dharamkote but the MLA is there… We are trying our best to restore the highway as soon as possible. We are assessing the damage. We are arranging ration and water for the people… The DC has been directed to start a ‘Langar’ to provide food to the people. Tankers are being arranged to provide water…” Chief Minister Abdullah told reporters here.

“This is the third day. In these three days, senior ministers have come here every day… Yesterday, I inspected the situation on foot… The restoration work is being done as rapidly as possible. Our first priority was to save invaluable lives. We evacuated people and took them to safe areas.”

The Chief Minister further said, “Our second priority is to reconnect the roads… Restoration of the roads is underway… The officers have assured that the single track of the highway will be opened within 24 hours. The debris will be removed after the highway is reopened… Relief material is being provided… After the restoration, we will asses and provide compensation as per the norms of the SDRF and NDRF… I am sure we will get all the necessary help from the centre…”

“There is no shortage of supplies in Kashmir at the moment–we have enough for the next three to four days. However, rumours spread quickly here. I do not want people lining up at petrol pumps. As a precaution, I have asked the department to send a few tankers to Kashmir via the Mughal Road to demonstrate that the road is not cut off and we have alternate supply routes. I want to reiterate–there is no shortage, but this step is only to reassure the public,” he said.

Chief Minister Abdullah also inspected the destruction caused by floods and landslides in the Ramban town.

Following heavy rain on April 20, the Ramban district was hit by landslides and flash floods, which led to widespread destruction and blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

During his visit, locals stopped Abdullah’s vehicle and demanded to talk to him about their hardships in the aftermath of the floods and landslides.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a tweet, assured the public of full support of the administration and said that restoration of essential services in the area is progressing well despite adverse conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Abdullah travelled by road from Srinagar to reach Marog, one of the worst-hit villages. he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction, said an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims of this tragedy.

