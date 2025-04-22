Gates of Salal dam reopened in view of heavy inflow of water in Chenab river

In view of the heavy inflow of water into the Chenab River in Reasi due to the continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas, gates of Salal Dam were reopened as a precautionary safety measure on Tuesday.

Ashiq Hussain, an officer at the control room, stated that all villagers in the villages of the upstream and downstream were informed about the situation and were also instructed to stay away from the banks of the river.

“NHPC has informed all villagers in the upstream and downstream villages… we have also instructed the people not to go to the banks of the rivers… the water levels are rising a lot…” Hussain said, speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspected the destruction caused by floods and landslides in the Ramban town.

Following heavy rain on April 20, the Ramban district was hit by landslides and flash floods which led to widespread destruction and blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Chief Minister Abdullah today assured that restoration work was underway, with efforts to reopen a single track of the highway within 24 hours, while emphasising the priority of saving lives and providing relief material.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah said, “This is the third day. In these three days, senior ministers have come here every day… Yesterday, I inspected the situation on foot… The restoration work is being done as rapidly as possible. Our first priority was to save invaluable lives. We evacuated people and took them to safe areas. Our second priority is to reconnect the roads… Restoration of the roads is underway… The officers have assured that the single track of the highway will be opened within 24 hours.

“The debris will be removed after the highway is reopened… Relief material is being provided… After the restoration, we will asses and provide compensation as per the norms of the SDRF and NDRF… I am sure we will get all the necessary help from the centre…,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons. (ANI)