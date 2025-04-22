Tourists targeted in Pahalgam attack, casualties feared: Officials

Suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Monday evening, triggering panic in the area.

While exact details remain unclear, initial reports indicate that there may be casualties.

A senior police official told Rising Kashmir that security forces swiftly launched a cordon and search operation following the attack.

“We are verifying the nature of the incident. Casualties are feared, but we are awaiting confirmation from the ground,” he said.

Eye witnesses reported chaos and fear among the tourists as gunshots rang out near a popular sightseeing location. Additional forces have been deployed to secure the area, and tourist movement has been temporarily restricted as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the identities or affiliations of the attackers.

The incident comes at a time when the region is witnessing an uptick in tourist activity ahead of the summer season.