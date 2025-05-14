Chiefs of Indian Armed Forces meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, brief about Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Murmu was briefed about the Operation Sindoor by the officers of the Indian Armed Forces. President Murmu commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success.

“General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor. The President commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success”, Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on ‘X’.

The Indian Armed Forces launched strikes at nine terror hideouts in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the morning hours of May 7.

The strikes were conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack; however, in a quick response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in the year 1960 between both countries following the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting a day after the attack.

Meanwhile, in his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi said that after the surgical strike in 2016 and the air strike in 2019, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister referred to India putting in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and said water and blood cannot flow together”.

He also said that if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and vacating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir which is under its illegal occupation.

The Prime Minister said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to Pahalgam terror attack, has carved out a new benchmark in India’s fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal. (ANI)