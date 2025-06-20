Rajnath Singh shares ‘Bada Khana’ with army jawans in Udhampur, calls it “Ekta ka Utsav”

In a heartfelt address to Indian Army personnel stationed in Udhampur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised and emphasised the essence of the long-standing and cherished tradition ‘Bada Khana’ and described it as a symbol of unity and camaraderie within the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, “The tradition of the Bada Khana in the armed forces has been going on for years. It is ‘Ekta ka Utsav’ (a festival of unity). Be it war or peace, on the border or during challenges, in every situation the army has preserved and upheld the spirit of sharing food in the Bada Khana together.”

He emphasised that Bada Khana is much more than a meal — it is a reminder that the Indian Army is a family, one not bound by blood but by patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice.

“Bada Khana reminds us that we are not just soldiers, but a family — not tied by blood, but bonded forever by patriotism, duty, and sacrifice,” said the Defence Minister.

Speaking to the army personnel, Singh said, “It is a great feeling to arrive in Udhampur. This place holds an important role in protecting our northern borders. It is a matter of happiness for me that I get the opportunity to meet you on this special occasion.”

At the gathering, he said, “When we are all together, many of our soldiers are still at their posts — some in snow-covered regions, some at higher altitudes, and some keeping a vigilant eye on the enemy across the border.”

He said, “Bada Khana is not just a tradition, but a tribute to every soldier — including those deployed in remote, inhospitable areas. This event is also dedicated to all those heroes. They may not be physically present here, but they live in the hearts of every soldier.”

To the soldiers gathered for the Bada Khana, Singh said, “Your life is the definition of courage. When the common citizens sleep, you are awake. When the country celebrates festivals, you remain steadfast on your feet. When it snows, you stand bravely at the borders. And when the enemy rains bullets, you face it with unwavering strength.”

“Bada Khana an occasion that goes beyond food. This tradition is not just about eating together. It is a reward for your hard work, and a reminder that the country has not forgotten you,” he said.

Singh said, “This is a relationship of feelings. Along with bravery in your uniform, there is also sacrifice.”

He reflected on the quiet personal costs that come with wearing the uniform.

“The sacrifice that happens every birthday when you are not with your sons and daughters, the sacrifice that happens every Diwali, when instead of the lamps of your home, the only light you see is from the bunker — these moments of solitude are part of your life. As the Defence Minister, I bow my head in gratitude for your sacrifice,” he said.

The Defence Minister also spoke on Operation Sindoor and said, “Operation Sindoor is paused and not stopped, this is the message I want to convey to our neighbour.”

He said, “You are not just protecting India’s borders but the dignity and respect of the country. It’s because of your resolve that India’s policy has changed today. Today, we can respond to terrorsim in their language, Operation Sindoor is one such example. The way our intelligence agencies and armed forces have destroyed the terrorist camps on the other side of the border has conveyed a strong message.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur to attend the Bada Khana with the army jawans earlier in the day. He was accompanied by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff.

Upon his arrival in Udhampur, he met and interacted with the army personnel. The Bada Khana involved performances from the participants in the event. (ANI)