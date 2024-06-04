Motor Vehicle Dept initiates provision of temporary permits for school, college buses

Srinagar, Jun 03: The Motor Vehicle Department in Kashmir has initiated the provision of temporary permits for school and college buses traveling outside the district. This can now be done online, eliminating the need for school and college administrations to visit the ARTO offices in their respective districts.

Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir told Rising Kashmir that the schools and colleges can apply for Temporary Permits online for trips outside their jurisdiction. Previously, this facility was only available offline, requiring visits to the ARTO offices.

“In compliance with sections 69 and 87 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, school, college, and other institution buses operating in areas not covered by their general permit conditions can obtain a temporary permit under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act by applying online on the Parivahan Portal,” Bukhari said.

RTO Kashmir said that this service is on auto-approval mode, and the permit will be automatically generated upon payment of the necessary fee.

” When submitting online details, they must also provide the name of the area they are visiting, the total number of passengers, and the duration of the trip. The fee for a one-day Temporary Permit for School and College Buses is Rs 50,” He said.