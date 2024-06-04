Kashmir

Motor Vehicle Dept initiates provision of temporary permits for school, college buses

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jun 03: The Motor Vehicle Department in Kashmir has initiated the provision of temporary permits for school and college buses traveling outside the district. This can now be done online, eliminating the need for school and college administrations to visit the ARTO offices in their respective districts.

Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir told Rising Kashmir that the schools and colleges can apply for Temporary Permits online for trips outside their jurisdiction. Previously, this facility was only available offline, requiring visits to the ARTO offices.

“In compliance with sections 69 and 87 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, school, college, and other institution buses operating in areas not covered by their general permit conditions can obtain a temporary permit under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act by applying online on the Parivahan Portal,” Bukhari said.

 RTO  Kashmir said that this service is on auto-approval mode, and the permit will be automatically generated upon payment of the necessary fee.

” When submitting online details, they must also provide the name of the area they are visiting, the total number of passengers, and the duration of the trip. The fee for a one-day Temporary Permit for School and College Buses is Rs 50,” He said.

You Might Also Like

Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

‘Assessing iodine’s impact on school childrens’ thyroid health’

World Bicycle Day celebrated with Marathon from Gagangeer to Sonamarg

J&K Bank Commissions Cash Recycling Machine at Shopian Fruit Mandi

District Hospital Kargil achieves historic medical milestone with Ladakh’s first total conservative parotectomy

Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Assessing iodine’s impact on school childrens’ thyroid health’
Next Article Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Disaster Risk Reduction: Academic institutions can develop disaster-conscious, disaster-resilient society: KU VC
City
Understanding Migraine: Causes symptoms and treatment
Viewpoint
Tobacco Use and the Rising Burden of Head and Neck Cancer
Viewpoint
Director JKEDI e-inaugurates 10-day EDP at Ramban
Jammu

Recent Comments

No comments to show.