Three persons dead after falling into tubewell in Budgam village

All three dead bodies were recovered from the tubewell trench by rescue operation teams at Gotipora village of Khansahib tehsil in Budgam district, Officials said on Wednesday.

An Official said, “The special teams from SDRF, NDRF, Budgam Police and Indian Army recovered the bodies of three persons who fell into a tube well today morning following which rescue operation was launched.”

“After more than six hours, all the bodies were retrieved and taken to the hospital for further formalities,” he added.

Earlier, Two men fell into a tube well while trying to rescue a man who accidentally slipped into it on officials said.