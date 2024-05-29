Respite from heatwave in Kashmir, Jammu sizzles in season’s hottest day

Light showers at a few places brought some respite to people from the scorching heat in Kashmir Valley but hot and dry weather continued over plains of Jammu division with J&K’s winter capital recording season’s hottest day on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 27.5°C which was 1.4°C above normal as traces of rain lashed city.

Qazigund recorded maximum of 28.6°C, Pahalgam 25.6°C, Kupwara 27.9°C, Kokernag 28.3°C and Gulmarg, which had 2.4mm of rain during the day, 19.0°C. Jammu city surpassed season’s hottest day at 44.8°C and it was 5.7°C above normal.

Regarding forecast, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain and thunder at isolated places from May 30-31st.

He said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder at isolated places is expected from June 1-2.

From June 3-4, he said, generally dry weather is expected. From 5-7 June, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at scattered places.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.6°C against 13.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.5°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 13.3°C and it was 0.4°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 12.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.3°C against 23.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.6°C, Batote 18.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.0°C, he said. (GNS)