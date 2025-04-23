Special Train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi to run tonight

Srinagar, April 23: To clear the extra rush of passengers from Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railway will run a one-way special train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi on April 23, 2025.

Train number 04612 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 9:20 PM and reach

New Delhi at 9:30 AM the next day. It will stop at the following stations:, -Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM): 9:48 PM – 9:50 PM , Jammu Tawi (JAT) 11:00 PM – 11:05 PM, Pathankot Cantt (PTKC): 12:45 AM – 12:50 AM , Jalandhar Cantt (JRC): 2:45 AM – 2:50 AM, Dhandari Kalan (DDL): 4:00 AM – 4:10 AM , Ambala Cantt (UMB): 5:25 AM – 5:35 AM , Kurukshetra Jn (KKDE): 6:10 AM – 6:12 AM , Panipat (PNP): 7:10 AM – 7:12 AM

7 General coaches, 8 Sleeper coaches, 2 Third AC coaches, 1 Third AC Economy coach, and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, told Rising Kashmir that the train is being operated to accommodate the increased travel demand from the region.

He said Northern Railway is committed to providing hassle-free travel for passengers during peak movement days.

“We urge passengers to plan accordingly and make use of this special service,”PRO NR Upadhyay added.