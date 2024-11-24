Textbooks to be available soon in govt schools: Sakeena Itoo

Kulgam, Nov 23: The Minister for School, Higher Education, Sakeena Masood (Itoo) on Saturday said that the government will ensure textbooks are made available in government schools at the earliest, though delays may occur due to the recent academic session change.

Addressing a public darbar in Gudder, Kulgam which was attended by a large gathering, she said the government is working to address public concerns and provide practical solutions to the issues raised.

“It is challenging to evaluate progress in just one month, as there are numerous issues affecting people. However, key decisions have been made recently, including changes in the academic session, resolution of constituency-level issues, appointment of 300 doctors in the health department, clearance of DPC cases in the education department, referral of 575 posts for recruitment, and upgrading hospital infrastructure,” she said.

Sakeena said that under Omar Abdullah’s leadership, the government is working to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and minimize their problems wherever possible.

On PET scans, she said hospitals have been instructed to offer these at concessional rates. When asked about the SKIMS Soura, , she said the institute, established with a significant vision akin to AIIMS in Delhi by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, has served as a critical healthcare resource for the people of J&K and other regions.

“Over the years, challenges such as equipment, staff issues, and decision-making gaps have surfaced. Directions have been given to the health department to ensure transparency, including displaying rates for tests like CT scans and blood tests outside hospitals, so patients are informed about the charges. Soura remains a distinct institution with its own responsibilities and is performing well despite some challenges, which the government is addressing,” she said.

While talking about private diagnostic labs, she said the lack of regulation in pricing is a concern. The department has been tasked with monitoring these labs to ensure patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, are not overcharged. “Private labs must adhere to the prescribed rates and avoid overburdening patients,” she said.

Addressing the demand for books following the academic session change, Sakeena acknowledged the requests from parents and teachers. “There is demand for books. The academic session had to be changed, so it will take some time for the books, but we will provide them as soon as possible,” she said.