CS directs for RTI portal launch by Dec 10

Jammu, Nov 23: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while taking stock of the development of online RTI portal here in J&K impressed upon the concerned to make all efforts to dedicate this service to the public by 10th of December this year.

Dulloo while going through the developmental plan of the NIC for development of this significant public service urged them to create an end to end digital solution for the same along with gateway for payment of fees and sending email and SMS alerts to the applicants.

He enjoined upon the General Administration Department to make provisions for on-boarding all the public authorities and nodal officers from each department. He stressed on monitoring its progress on daily basis till its launch in the next month.

The Chief Secretary also advised for imparting necessary training to Public Information Officers (PIOs) and Appellate Authorities from the Departments and Districts to make them well versed about the use of portal for swift disposal of applications swiftly as per the provisions of law. He also asked for carrying out necessary security audit of the portal before its launch here.

The Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma apprised the meeting about the present status of the development of this portal. He revealed that the portal based on the software employed byDoPT, GoI has been used here as well.

The SIO, NIC, JS Modi revealed that nearly 3300 PIO/FAAs had to be on-boarded on the portal before dedicating it to public. He made out that an end to end solution for filing of applications would be developed here for the UT.

About the status of the portal it was revealed that the necessary customization has already been done alongwith integration of payment gateway and SMS templates development.

It was further added that 41 Public Authorities had been boarded by GAD and the creation of other PIO/FAA is under progress. It was given out that the site will be live for the general public once officially launched here.

Later the Chief Secretary went through the plans of augmenting the NIC connectivity across J&K.

About the upgradation of bandwidth it was revealed that the same has been enhanced from 34 Mbps to 100 Mbps for 10 Districts and from 100 Mbps to 1G link the other 10 district headquarters.

It was revealed that there are around 224 websites and applications developed and hosted by NIC along with provisioning of 1166 online services through different platforms here.

On this occasion the NIC also apprised about the prospect of having a digitized Legislative Assembly. It was informed that National eVidhan Application (NeVA) aims at creating a digital legislature and J&K too can partake as a sum of Rs 22.62 Cr had been made available by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for this purpose.

Some other initiatives which came up for discussion includes Online Building Permission System, Next Gen Hospital with its allied modules and other public-oriented initiatives that can be taken here for public use in the UT.