Fresh snowfall received in higher reaches of valley

Srinagar, Nov 23: Kashmir’s higher reaches witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday while the popular tourist destinations like Sonamarg and Gulmarg were covered in a layer of snow.

Other places which include Zojila, Gurez, Tulail, and Sadhna Top in Kupwara, also reported snowfall, while some parts of the valley experienced light rainfall.

Fresh snowfall at Razdan Top forced authorities to close the 85-kilometer Bandipora-Gurez road for traffic on Saturday, citing safety concerns.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad, confirmed the closure due to adverse weather conditions.

“Drivers and passengers are strongly advised to avoid traveling on the road until further notice,” the SDM said.

Locals reported that snowfall began after noon, making travel risky. An advisory has been issued urging residents and travelers to contact the District Control Room or PCR Bandipora for updates at 9596767430 or 7006526985.

The closure has disrupted connectivity to remote areas, including Gurez, Tulail, Dawar, and Tragbal, which also reported light to moderate snowfall.

The Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain and snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on November 23 and 24.

“The weather will likely remain cloudy, with light precipitation in some areas on November 24. From November 25 to 30, the region is expected to witness generally dry conditions,” the Met department said in its forecast.

However, a fresh spell of scattered to fairly widespread light rain and snow is expected between the night of November 30 and the morning of December 1, primarily affecting the higher reaches. Dry weather is expected to return from December 2 to 5.

The Met department also noted a slight increase in minimum temperatures on November 23 and 24, followed by a drop of 2-3°C in subsequent days.

Tourists, trekkers, and locals have been advised to adhere to traffic advisories and follow instructions issued by authorities to ensure their safety during adverse weather conditions.

Officials said that roads connecting other border areas, such as Karnah, may also face disruptions due to the snowfall. Travelers are urged to monitor updates and plan their journeys accordingly, they added.