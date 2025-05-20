New e-Zero FIR system launched to fast-track cybercrime action : Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, MAY 19: In a major step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Cyber Secure Bharat,’ Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah announced the launch of the e-Zero FIR system, aimed at enabling faster crackdown on cybercriminals and swift recovery for victims of cyber financial fraud.

The new initiative, launched as a pilot project in Delhi, will automatically convert complaints of cyber financial crimes above ₹10 lakh, reported via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or helpline 1930, into Zero FIRs. These will be registered at the e-Crime Police Station in Delhi and quickly routed to the relevant cybercrime police stations for further investigation.

“This is a significant step in our mission to create a Cyber-Secure Bharat. The Modi government is bolstering the cybersecurity grid with cutting-edge measures,” Amit Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The process integrates the I4C’s NCRP system, Delhi Police’s e-FIR platform, and the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). It operates under the new provisions of Section 173(1) and 173(1)(ii) of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), enabling the issuance of FIRs irrespective of jurisdiction—a move expected to revolutionize cybercrime reporting across India.

Victims whose complaints meet the threshold can visit their respective cybercrime police station within three days to convert the Zero FIR into a regular FIR. This system is designed to ensure rapid response, improve the rate of FIR registrations, and enhance recovery chances for lost funds.

The initiative, a result of collaborative efforts between Delhi Police and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), was directed by Amit Shah in a recent review meeting to address long-standing challenges faced by victims of cyber financial crimes.

Following its implementation in Delhi, the e-Zero FIR system will gradually be extended to other States and Union Territories.

With the launch of this digitally integrated system, the government aims to strengthen its framework to act decisively against cybercriminals and deliver timely justice to victims—marking a significant upgrade in India’s cybercrime response architecture.