Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s  Baramulla

Security Forces on Sunday said to have arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition at Janbazpora Binner road in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police official said, Missing since a week, terrorist associate identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat from Naganad DH Pora, Kulgam, was arrested by security forces this evening.

“An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and other ammunition were recovered from his possession”, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, the officer said.