Breaking

Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s  Baramulla

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Security Forces on Sunday said to have arrested a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition at Janbazpora Binner road in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police official said, Missing since a week, terrorist associate identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat from Naganad DH Pora, Kulgam, was arrested by security forces this evening.

“An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and other ammunition were recovered from his possession”, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, the officer said.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Indian stocks take a breather Wednesday after latest bull run

Tejinder Singh posted As DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range

8 miscreants booked under PSA in Baramulla: Police

CWC: England captain Jos Buttler wins toss, opts to bat against Netherlands

Azad led DPAP announces Amir Bhat as it’s candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi receives Nigeria’s second highest national award
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi receives Nigeria’s second highest national award
Breaking
Military Intelligence, Pune Police bust illegal arms racket, 9 from J&K held
Breaking
Police arrests drug peddler in Kupwara; Contraband substance recovered
Breaking
Tourism Directorate Jammu hosts enchanting devotional and cultural night at Jhiri Mela 2024
Breaking