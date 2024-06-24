T20 WC: Rain lashes out in St Lucia threatening high stakes India-Australia clash

Dark clouds covered the island as it received rainfall, threatening the high-stakes clash between India and Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match on Monday.

Ahead of the clash between the heavyweights, the venue in Saint Lucia is currently facing some downpours with gloomy conditions.

A win against Australia will cement India’s top spot in Group 1, while a loss could see them overtaken by Australia and even Afghanistan should they win against Bangladesh in the last match of the Super Eights.

Meanwhile, the island on Sunday also received heavy rain.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently holding the top spot in Group 1 of the Super Eights after sealing a win in all of their previous two matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Men in Blue will head into the match after beating Bangladesh by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh’s Australia suffered a humbling 21-run defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Australia, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey believes that if the execution is right, nothing will stop Men in Blue from prevailing over the Aussies in a clash of heavyweights. The bowling coach said that the “implementation of plans” against the Aussies will play a big role.

“We played them initially. Earlier, a lot of these guys have played against them. A lot of guys have played in the IPL. So, in terms of knowing of the game, the approach that is going to change has been similar in the past games that we played. I don’t think it’s going to change. I think it’s all what we can do is really focus on the implementation of our plans,” Mhambrey said in a pre-match press conference.

“And the bottom line is execution. I think if you’re as close to execution, you will win every game. So, it’s not about what the other opponent’s going to do yet. We know what kind of approach they come with. That’s the way they played in the past as well. But I think the focus purely should be on, that’s what we will focus on in execution. And if we’re as close to our plans, I’m pretty sure that we’re going to cross the other side.

On the other hand, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald opened up about the struggle to cope with playing in a short time between Afghanistan and India matches, which involves air travel.

“I mean, once the draw comes out, you are well aware of what you need to do and, in your planning, and preparation and that goes into it months before you get here and we feel like as I said we have made some good decisions in our planning and prep and coming in and yeah, we have got another challenge with a short turnaround. Every team’s facing that, so yeah, it will be recovery mode tonight and tomorrow. Give the boys a bit of space and yeah, we would not drill into it too much tonight (loss to Afghanistan and lack of recovery time),” McDonald said in a pre-match press conference.

“As you said, it is pretty early in the morning. So, getting that information in will happen in the morning of the Indian game. So, a bit of space. The boys know where we went wrong. They are an experienced group. But there is no doubt when we come back together on the morning of the Indian game, we need to be at our best. And to be at our best, we need recovery. And if people do not recover in time, then clearly, we will make decisions based around that. But so far so good, everyone has pulled up well,” he added.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green and Nathan Ellis. (ANI)