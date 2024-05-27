SVEEP campaigns ensure record turnout in J&K

Srinagar, May 26: From using helicopter services to reach the last nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to organising Rangoli completion with a theme of vote for sure being the cherry on the cake. From organising rafting events, among the youth of Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Reasi to playing election songs door-to-door by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation in vehicles by Safaiwalas.

From roping in all social media handles of all major departments to utilising services of the J&K Bank for displaying the election creatives throughout the country. From distributing voter information slips door to door to utilising the nomadic Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Pahari tribes in spreading door-to-door awareness campaigns, the people living even near the Line of Control (LoC) participated in SVEEP activities with full zeal and enthusiasm and Jammu and Kashmir performed extensively well for the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities conducted for the Lok Sabha Polls-2024.

There was a wide range of activities planned and executed for the awareness and sensitisation of the voters of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from the extensive use of traditional media like FM, print, and electronic media, Nukkad Nataks were organised in various parts of J&K.

Further, on the field, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, organised adventure sports events, symposiums, flag marches, and numerous other events to propagate the message of voting all across its length and breadth.

All stakeholders were pooled in for the purpose.

The jingles, voiceovers, and audio messages were played all in JKRTC transport along with the radio networks and even in the Police vehicles and Traffic Police hooters.

The artists of national and international repute were roped in to disseminate the message of participation in polling.

The events ranged from adventure sports igloos as a dummy polling station in Baramulla to para scooter event in Kathua from sensitisation in Beating the Retreat ceremony on Suchetgarh border to mega awareness rally in Teetwal on the LoC, from Dal Lake in Srinagar to Chougan in Kishtwar, and from playing instrumental ‘Mai Bharat Hoon’ on highest railway bridge to Nukkad Nataks.

Every nook and corner of J&K witnessed a rejuvenation of democracy and victory of ballot with thumping participation in polling resulting in a record voter turnout.

Further various musical programmes and activities were carried out in Lal Chowk, Polo View, Chesma Shahi, Gulmarg, Kulgam, and Anantnag by the famous singers.

Innovative activity of tug-of-war was coordinated in the far-flung area of Gurez, with the local shopkeepers and in Betaab Valley in Pahalgam for the tourists to create a festive environment.

The CEO’s office reached the first polling station in the country Seemari, to conduct different activities.

A Youth Parliament was conducted in Baramulla, Shopian, Srinagar Kishtwar, Samba, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, and Kupwara.

Rafting was the big show among the youth of Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Reasi.

Additionally, nomadic tribes including Gujjar, Bakerwals and Paharis played a pivotal role in spreading door-to-door awareness of SVEEP activities.

JMC and SMC door-to-door vehicles (safaiwali) played the election songs.

J&K Bank displayed the election creatives throughout J&K and across the country.

As a last-minute intervention, voter information slips were distributed to all the voters across J&K.

The conduct of extensive voter awareness activities in an open atmosphere at various tourist destinations is significant as it was an indication towards the complete establishment of a peaceful environment in J&K.