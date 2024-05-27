Russian poplars pose health risks in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 26 : The health of thousands of residents in Ganderbal district is being severely impacted by pollen from scores of Russian poplar trees.

Communities from Ganderbal, Nagbal, Gund, Cherwan, Hayan, Palpora, Ninhama, and Kangan have expressed their frustration over the authorities’ inaction regarding the removal of these trees.

Local residents report that the pollen from these poplars is causing significant respiratory issues. “We are facing various health problems due to the pollen from these poplar trees. Many people are suffering from allergies and respiratory issues. The concerned officials are not showing any interest in removing these trees,” said the residents.

Atta Muhammad, a local resident, highlighted the severe impact on those with allergies and pre-existing respiratory conditions, particularly during the spring season. “The administration is not addressing it, even though it has become a public nuisance. The poplars should be cut down and replaced with alternative trees that are not harmful to people, especially during the pollination season,” he urged.

Dr. Abrar Ahmad, a physician, noted that several guidelines have been issued concerning this issue and stressed the importance of taking necessary precautions during the pollination season. “Out of 100 cases, 50 percent have pollen allergy as the underlying cause, as it attacks the upper respiratory tract, aggravating the situation. There are guidelines for replacing Russian poplars, but there has been no development in this regard,” he said. He recommended that people wear face masks, especially in the morning and evening, to minimize the effects of pollen allergy.

Advocate Sheikh Muhammad Mustasim pointed out the lack of action from the authorities despite legal directives. “In 2015, the High Court directed that these Russian poplar trees should be cut down. The administration was given directions, but then there were changes after two petitions were filed, modifying the order. As per the directives, a high-level committee was supposed to oversee the issue,” he explained.

Residents are demanding immediate action from the authorities to address this public health crisis and replace the problematic trees with non-allergenic alternatives to alleviate the suffering of the local population.

Bangladeshi national held near LoC in Jammu