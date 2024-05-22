Breaking

Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei leads prayers as millions of Iranian people attends the funeral of President Ebrahim Raeisi

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
ANI_20200522192

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, offered prayers over the President Ebrahim Raeisi’s and his comrades’ in Tehran during the funeral procession attended by millions of people.

According to the press tv, In the northwest region of East Azarbaijan, there was a horrific helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the victims.

At the funeral ceremony  there were prominent members of the Axis of Resistance, such as Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. Other attendees included presidents, ambassadors, and  the international personalities as well. The University of Tehran was the starting point of the millions-strong procession leading to the famous Azadi Square, according to the press tv.

The coffins of the eight victims of the collision at the University of Tehran were shown to the general public on Wednesday morning, and Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers on the remains.

According to the Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei , the President Ebrahim Raeisi and his group were attempting to serve the Iranian people when the terrible incident occurred.

You Might Also Like

Patients Pay the Price: Lobbyism Hinders Essential Care at District Hospital Bandipora

MeT forecasts ‘dry and hot’ weather as mercury soars in J&K

Man dies, two injured after geyser explosion in Narkara Budgam

Uniform brings Pride, Authority, and Responsibility to Serve: DGP to Police Personnel

Heat wave in Srinagar, Qazigund, MeT predicts rise in temp for next one week

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Paytm registers 25% growth in revenue at Rs 9,978 crore in 2023-24
Next Article “On June 4, people will wake them from their sleep”: PM Modi takes dig at opposition at rally in Basti
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“On June 4, people will wake them from their sleep”: PM Modi takes dig at opposition at rally in Basti
Developing Story
Paytm registers 25% growth in revenue at Rs 9,978 crore in 2023-24
Developing Story
“There used to be a govt that treated terrorists to biryani”: Nadda rips into Congress
Developing Story
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says, ‘fighting against injustice’
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.