Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei leads prayers as millions of Iranian people attends the funeral of President Ebrahim Raeisi

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, offered prayers over the President Ebrahim Raeisi’s and his comrades’ in Tehran during the funeral procession attended by millions of people.

According to the press tv, In the northwest region of East Azarbaijan, there was a horrific helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the victims.

At the funeral ceremony there were prominent members of the Axis of Resistance, such as Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. Other attendees included presidents, ambassadors, and the international personalities as well. The University of Tehran was the starting point of the millions-strong procession leading to the famous Azadi Square, according to the press tv.

The coffins of the eight victims of the collision at the University of Tehran were shown to the general public on Wednesday morning, and Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers on the remains.

According to the Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei , the President Ebrahim Raeisi and his group were attempting to serve the Iranian people when the terrible incident occurred.